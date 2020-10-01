Databroker (DTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $6,087.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.21 or 0.05408970 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

