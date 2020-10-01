DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Major Shareholder Acquires $197,411.49 in Stock

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $197,411.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 89,845 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $789,737.55.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $1,808.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,420 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $66,334.80.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,548 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $130,059.12.

On Monday, August 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,165 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $180,880.05.

On Friday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,183 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $37,145.04.

Shares of NYSE:DEX opened at $8.87 on Thursday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 862.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 103.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

