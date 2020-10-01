Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.44. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 3,239 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,671,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,645 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 114.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 502,851 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,072,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

