Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.44. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 3,239 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSE:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

