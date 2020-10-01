Dennis P. Wolf Sells 10,000 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $694.15 million, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.80. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Codexis by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

