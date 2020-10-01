DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Update

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,358. DermTech has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $82,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth $810,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DermTech by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 71,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,704 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

