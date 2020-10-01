Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Bank of America

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NYSE DVN opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.26. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 189.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

