Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,572.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,674.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($33.61) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,821.69). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 641 shares of company stock worth $1,667,442.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.