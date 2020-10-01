Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.63) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,572.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,674.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15.

In other Diageo news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Insiders have purchased 641 shares of company stock worth $1,667,442 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

