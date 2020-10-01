DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMAC. ValuEngine raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.24. 20,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,188. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.43. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.