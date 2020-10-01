Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 847,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

