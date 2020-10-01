Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.34. Digital Ally shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 13,289 shares traded.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Digital Ally in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.