Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 28.0% in September

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Dogness International has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.55.
About Dogness International
