Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 28.0% in September

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Dogness International has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

About Dogness International

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

