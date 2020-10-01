Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.01. 7,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

