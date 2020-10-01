Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

Several research firms recently commented on DOM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Ian Bull purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,050 ($22,278.84). Also, insider Lynn Fordham purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £173,000 ($226,055.14). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 63,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,856,470.

Shares of LON:DOM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 365 ($4.77). The company had a trading volume of 781,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,704. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 237.92 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 344.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 326.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 526.32%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

