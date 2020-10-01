DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DQJCY opened at $23.45 on Thursday. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Retail Business and Tenant Leasing Business segments. The Retail Business segment operates convenience and discount stores, and general discount stores, which sell electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion goods, sporting goods, leisure equipment, do-it-yourself (DIY) products, and others.

