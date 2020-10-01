DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
DQJCY opened at $23.45 on Thursday. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.
