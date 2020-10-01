Douglas Walter Gaylor Sells 200,000 Shares of Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXDO opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Crexendo Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CXDO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crexendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

