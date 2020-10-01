Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.60 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 218.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.