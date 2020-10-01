Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Short Interest Down 28.8% in September

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 835,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,785. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNKN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

