Duo World (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Update

Duo World (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,552,300 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 1,186,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.0 days.

Shares of TNHDF stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Duo World has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Duo World in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

