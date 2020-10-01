Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Durango Resources Inc (CVE:DGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Durango Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 18,000 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

About Durango Resources (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral properties in Canada. The company has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.