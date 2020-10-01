Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $685.74 million, a P/E ratio of 161.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $13,936,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 194,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

