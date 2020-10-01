Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EDIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 74,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

