EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $423.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. EHang has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EHang will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

