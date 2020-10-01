Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.50. Eloro Resources shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 4,329 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.44.

About Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.