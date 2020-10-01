Elysian Reaches Market Cap of $77,546.18 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $77,546.18 and $298,672.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.99 or 0.05409226 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032705 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

