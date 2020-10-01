Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,800 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

EFSC opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $714.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

