Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 165,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,568. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

