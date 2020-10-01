Eric Blasius Risser Sells 500 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $12,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Blasius Risser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $35,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $662,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

