Eric Blasius Risser Sells 500 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $12,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Eric Blasius Risser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 27th, Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83.
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.
Shares of MGNX stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $35,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $662,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.