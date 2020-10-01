Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Erytech Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

