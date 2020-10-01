Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $119.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.05 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

