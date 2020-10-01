eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

eXp World stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 448.27 and a beta of 3.53.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $486,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,513,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 670,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,700,422. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 131.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

