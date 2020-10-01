Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.37.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $91.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,792,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,248,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

