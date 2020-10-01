Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

STAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 284,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 134.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

