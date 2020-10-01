Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) Short Interest Up 33.6% in September

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VVUSQ opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -1.60. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVUSQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

