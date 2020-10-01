Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fangdd Network Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

