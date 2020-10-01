Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Price Target Cut to $21.50

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the first quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

