Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $88.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.13.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $8,331,720.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $34,375,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,831,170 shares of company stock valued at $153,169,342. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $923,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 108.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,846. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly Inc provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

