Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Sells $4,097,040.20 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FNF stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

