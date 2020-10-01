Financial Contrast: QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) vs. CDK Global (OTCMKTS:CDK)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 10.59% -59.65% 12.63% QuoteMedia N/A N/A N/A

CDK Global has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.96 billion 2.73 $207.50 million $3.05 14.43 QuoteMedia $11.79 million 0.69 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CDK Global and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

CDK Global presently has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.27%. QuoteMedia has a consensus target price of $0.18, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than CDK Global.

Summary

CDK Global beats QuoteMedia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

