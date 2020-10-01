Financial Review: Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and CTX Virtual Technologies (NASDAQ:CTXV)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Inseego alerts:

This table compares Inseego and CTX Virtual Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -45.49% N/A -27.02% CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Inseego has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTX Virtual Technologies has a beta of -30.12, meaning that its share price is 3,112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Inseego shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inseego shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inseego and CTX Virtual Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $219.50 million 4.54 -$40.13 million ($0.51) -19.88 CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTX Virtual Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inseego and CTX Virtual Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 1 2 5 0 2.50 CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego currently has a consensus price target of $12.04, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. Given Inseego’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Summary

Inseego beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G mobile hotspots, wireless gateways and routers for IoT applications, 1Gigabit speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices that are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to easily analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, aviation telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.