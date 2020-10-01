First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) PT Lowered to $27.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

FRME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.14. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,975 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

