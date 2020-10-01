First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $14.81 on Monday. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 56.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 48.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.