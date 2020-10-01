First Quantum Minerals’ (MPFRF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MPFRF. AlphaValue downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.