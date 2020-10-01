FirstBlood Market Capitalization Hits $15.51 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. FirstBlood has a market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $383.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $588.21 or 0.05408970 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032767 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

