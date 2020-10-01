Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

