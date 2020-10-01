Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $184.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.39. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In related news, Director Matthew Kaness acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 59,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $986,874.09. Insiders purchased a total of 81,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,379 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.