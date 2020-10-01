Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

FLY stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

