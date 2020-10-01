Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in September

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 406,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $84.79.
About Fuchs Petrolub
