Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Futu stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Futu has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.72 million for the quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

